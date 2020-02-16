Md. Police Warn of Robberies Related to Dating Apps

There have been several reports of robberies in Greenbelt after dating app meetups turn south, police say.

Greenbelt Police issued a citizen advisory on Sunday urging people not to meet up with strangers through different dating apps.

Victims of the attacks agree to meet up with women at a designated location but are instead greeted with armed suspects wearing masks. Police say that victims are usually assaulted and robbed of their wallets, car keys and cell phones.

Greenbelt Police ask that anyone with information related to these incidents contact them.

