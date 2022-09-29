Md. Move Over Law Expanding to Include All Vehicles Stopped on the Highway

Drivers in Maryland will have to change lanes or slow down if they can’t move over when they pass any vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the highway with its hazards on starting Saturday.

Maryland already has a move over law on the books, but that just applies to emergency vehicles like first responders, police and tow trucks. The expanded law will cover all vehicles.

Safety advocates say it will save lives.

“Despite every state in the country having some form of a slow down or move over law on the books, we are still witnessing time and time again that our law enforcement officers, our first responders, our tow -truck providers and even drivers are being killed at the side of the road,” said Ragina Ali of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Drivers who don’t follow the law could face a $110 fine and get a point on their license.