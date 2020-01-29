Md. Man in Hospital After Guardrail Impales Vehicle in Crash

A Maryland man was trapped in his red Chevrolet Camaro after colliding with a guardrail while driving South on I-495 near Hyattsville, Maryland early Wednesday morning.

James Douglas Perry III, 22, of Abingdon, Maryland, lost control of his vehicle at about 5:45 a.m. and crashed into the guardrail. The rail ripped the car’s door off its hinges, pushing it on top of Perry.

“The guardrail had actually punctured the driver’s compartment all the way through and basically ended up in his lap,” said Jake Wood of the Kentland Volunteer Fire Department.

Perry was the only passenger. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

Within minutes of arriving, firefighters from several area departments removed the Camaro’s roof using a saw and the jaws of life. As the roof was removed, first responders were greeted by a wave from Perry who was still pinned in the car with the door and guardrail in his lap.

“He was talking with our crews and we were talking with him the whole time. He was telling us what was going on with him so we could better help him,” said Kody Rodney of the Kentland Volunteer Fire Department.

Perry was transported via ambulance to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment.

Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.