Massive fire disrupts power on South Carroll Street in Frederick County

A massive fire at a historic building in Frederick County, Maryland, caused power disruptions on that street Saturday afternoon and took more than 100 firefighters nearly four hours to extinguish, authorities said.

Frederick County firefighters responded to the fire in the 100 block of South Carroll Street at around 3:42 p.m. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control around 5 p.m., but continued to monitor for hot spots.

"It took 120 firefighters approximately 90 minutes to place the fire under control and an additional 2 hours to extinguish all remaining hotspots and perform overhaul," the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Service said in a post on Facebook.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. No on else was hurt, authorities said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

2-Alarm Building Fire | 100blk S Carroll St, Frederick | Media Staging at the corner of East South Street and S Carroll Street pic.twitter.com/GlYt92rFFS — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) February 10, 2024

People were asked to avoid the area.

"The historic building was comprised of an antique store, an apartment, and was used for storage. The building was connected by an elevated walkway to a building across the street. With an aggressive defensive fire attack crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to any other buildings," the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities could not immediately provide an estimated value of the damage.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.