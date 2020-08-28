Maryland Trooper Kills Drunk Driving Suspect Who Dragged Him Down I-95: Police

A Maryland state trooper shot and killed a suspected drunk driver who fled a traffic stop along I-95 and dragged a trooper 2,000 feet down the highway, police say.

The trooper is being treated at a Baltimore hospital's shock trauma center, police said. The nature of his injuries is unclear. His name has not been released.

The extensive investigation shut down I-95 for hours on Friday. Southbound lanes have reopened.

According to Maryland State Police, the trooper was working DUI enforcement on I-95 in Howard County around 2 a.m. when he spotted a red Ford Escape weaving across the northbound lanes.

The trooper pulled over the suspected drunk driver near Route 100 in Elkridge, then called for backup, police say.

The driver, identified only as a Hispanic male, showed clear signs he was impaired when the trooper spoke to him through the driver's side window and refused to get out of the car, police said

Then, the suspect put the vehicle in drive, police said. The trooper tried to grab the keys out of the ignition.

As the trooper reached for the keys, the suspect accelerated and drove away, police said.

The trooper was dragged more than one-third of a mile down the interstate, yelling for the driver to stop. He feared for his life, police said.

While being dragged, the trooper reached for his agency-issued gun and shot the driver. He was thrown onto the center median and found by another trooper, police say.

Howard County emergency medical personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Police say they later found multiple alcohol containers and a machete under the driver's seat. No identification was found on him, however. He has not yet been identified.

Maryland State Police's homicide unit is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure. Then, the Howard County State's Attorney's Office will review the findings. The state police internal affairs will also investigate.

Both troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave during an investigation.

