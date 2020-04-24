PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

Maryland Teacher Survives Coronavirus, Says It Might Have Saved His Life

Doctors discovered other issues while he was in a coma for ten days

By Shomari Stone

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Prince George’s County teacher spent ten days in a medically induced coma fighting COVID-19 but walked away with his life.

“I’m very grateful to be alive,” Jason Flanagan said in a video interview.

Flanagan, a 39-year-old teacher at High Point High School, first got sick in mid-March with symptoms of a cold. He and his wife, Leslie, quickly realized it was something much worse when Flanagan started having trouble breathing.

“I’m seeing a lot of people who are my age, and even people without underlying health conditions, dying. It is kind of scary,” Flanagan said. 

He was in the ICU and on a ventilator for nearly two weeks and spent another two weeks at home recovering before talking to News4. He said he went through cycles of getting worse and then recovering over and over.

“I lost ten days of my life that I’ll never remember and never get back,” Flanagan said.

In an ironic twist, Flanagan said getting sick may have actually saved his life. Doctors discovered he has Type II Diabetes, and now he’s more aware of his health.

