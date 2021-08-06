Maryland Pastor Charged With Rape, Assault on Church Members: Police

A Maryland pastor is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting members of a local church, police said.

Takoma Park Police arrested Erick Odir Vidal Fuentes, 37, of Hyattsville on charges of second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault, police said.

Fuentes is the pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal El Fin Viene Church on New Hampshire Avenue.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting two female members of the congregation in separate incidents. Police said they began investigating allegations against Fuentes on June 21.

Authorities believe more people may have been abused by the pastor.

At a press conference Friday, detectives urged people to come forward regardless of their immigration status because Takoma Park is a sanctuary city.

Police would like to hear from victims or anyone else with information. Call Det. Charles Earle at 240-298-5500 or for Spanish-language help call Claudia Tolson at 240-610-8284.