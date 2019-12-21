Maryland

Maryland Man Sentenced for Knowingly Spreading HIV

By Associated Press

Pexels/CC

A Maryland man accused of knowingly transferring HIV to three women has been sentenced to 21 years in prison. 

Local media outlets report 37-year-old Rudolph Jericho Smith was sentenced Friday in Frederick County after entering an earlier Alford plea acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. 

The Frederick Police Department has said an investigation began in 2017 when several women claimed he had infected them with HIV. Detectives established Smith knew he was HIV positive but had unprotected sex with women without informing them of his status. 

Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith said the victims will be impacted by Rudolph Smith's actions for the rest of their lives.

