Maryland Man Killed Blocks From Catholic University in Brookland

A man was killed just blocks from Catholic University in the Brookland neighborhood of D.C. Friday morning.

De'mari Twyman, 21, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was about to walk up the steps of Bennett Career Institute, a cosmetology and barbering school on the 700 block of Monroe Street NE, just before 9 a.m. Friday morning when he was shot several times in broad daylight with witnesses all around, police said.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the two men did not speak to one another before the shooting, according to witnesses. The shooter just walked up and started pulling the trigger, Newsham said.

The shooter is described as a thin, black male with long, red and pink hair, according to police. Investigators are unsure if the hair is a wig or not. The man was also described as having a mustache and wearing a red jacket with dark clothing.

The shooter escaped on foot running south down Eighth Street NE, police said.

Twyman was transferred to an area hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.

Police searched the surrounding area with dogs but did not find the shooter. The search continues. Police are offering a reward of $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

“We got a family who just lost a son. We got a community that just suffered another episode of gun violence,” Ward 5 Council member Kenyan McDuffie said.