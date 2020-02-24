Maryland Man Faces Child Porn Charges After Sexually Assaulting Teen: Police

A man from Prince George's County, Maryland, faces 85 charges after police searched his home while investigating the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy and then found hundreds of exploitative images and photos of children, police say.

The man, Marvin Amaya Diaz, 37, of the Lewisdale area, is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old boy he had recently met. Police said that Diaz took pictures of the assault.

The Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received 27 tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 16 regarding Diaz, Prince George's County Police say.

After obtaining a search warrant for his home on the 2200 block of University Boulevard, the task force discovered about 1,000 child pornography images and videos, police say. The photos and videos were taken between Sept. 2016 and Dec. 2019, police say.

The cache included photos involving the sexual assault of the 14-year-old boy, police say.

“At this point in our investigation, we have discovered no evidence of Diaz sharing the images of the assault of the 14-year-old victim,” the police said in a statement. “So far, the teen is the only victim Diaz is charged with sexually assaulting but there is concern additional victims are possible.”

Diaz was arrested on Feb. 20. He faces charges including one count of second-degree rape, one count of production of child pornography, two counts of distribution of child pornography and 78 counts of child pornography, among other additional charges.

He's being held by the Department of Corrections without bond.