Northern Virginia

Maryland Man Dies at Northern Virginia Construction Site

By Associated Press

Key Bridge Ambulance
NBC Washington

File photo of an ambulance

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Maryland man has died after a construction accident in Northern Virginia.

Fairfax County police say 55-year-old Nelson Aguilar-Salamanca was working for a subcontractor Monday on a construction site near the new Capital One headquarters in McLean.

Around 7:30 a.m., he was struck by rebar that dropped from a crane. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Local

Maryland 2 hours ago

Father and Son’s Dogs Lost After Crash on I-270 in Montgomery County

Northern Virginia 3 hours ago

Rescue Dog Alerts Virginia Woman to Fire Caused by Christmas Lights

Police did not release Aguilar-Salamanca's hometown in Maryland.

An autopsy is being conducted.

The site has been the scene of large-scale construction work near the McLean Metrorail station on the Silver Line.

This article tagged under:

Northern VirginiaFairfax Countyconstruction siteconstruction accident
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us