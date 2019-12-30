Maryland Man Dies at Northern Virginia Construction Site

A Maryland man has died after a construction accident in Northern Virginia.

Fairfax County police say 55-year-old Nelson Aguilar-Salamanca was working for a subcontractor Monday on a construction site near the new Capital One headquarters in McLean.

Around 7:30 a.m., he was struck by rebar that dropped from a crane. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police did not release Aguilar-Salamanca's hometown in Maryland.

An autopsy is being conducted.

The site has been the scene of large-scale construction work near the McLean Metrorail station on the Silver Line.