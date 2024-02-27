Maryland lawmakers to consider establishing Purple Alert for missing people with special needs

You may know about Silver and Amber alerts for missing older adults and children. Now, Maryland lawmakers are considering establishing a Purple Alert that could help missing people with special needs.

A D.C.-area father whose nonverbal son was missing for six harrowing days is set to testify Tuesday to Maryland lawmakers who are considering a bill creating a Purple Alert.

The Purple Alert bill directs state police to create a “system for rapid dissemination of information to assist in locating a missing person,” including by training law enforcement agencies throughout the state and setting up systems to share crucial details.

The Purple Alert would cover people who have a cognitive impairment, intellectual or developmental disability or brain injury.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Why a Maryland father is set to testify in support of Purple Alert bill

Jimmy Hall is set to testify in support of the Purple Alert bill in Annapolis, hoping to help other families that need help bringing their loved ones back to safety.

Hall's son Rashawn Williams, who has Down syndrome, went missing back in October.

Because Williams is an adult, he did not qualify for an Amber Alert after he walked out of his group residence and onto a bus.

There was a significant delay in Williams being reported as a critical missing person. Then, days went by before he was found.

At the time, Hall expressed frustration that Metro hadn’t released surveillance footage they were hoping to see.

"It's like my son isn't important. Imagine he was a senator's son… or government. They'd have a helicopter. They'd have found him that night," Hall said. "I know he got on the bus. But we don't know where he got off, because we don't have any footage to see."

After nearly a week, Williams was found at the Glenmont Metro station. Surveillance video shows him wandering around and trying to get through fare gates.

Rashawn hungry and dehydrated but happy to see his family.