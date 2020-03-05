Local
Maryland

Maryland Lawmakers Kill Bill to Widen Sales Tax

By Brian Witte

Getty Images

A Maryland measure to extend the state’s sales tax to most professional services has been rejected by a panel of lawmakers.

A House subcommittee shot down the proposal Wednesday night.

The measure would have raised an estimated $2.9 billion in fiscal year 2025. It was proposed to pay the state’s share of a major education funding plan that is advancing in the legislature.

Local

Democratic primary 27 mins ago

AP VoteCast: Health Care Top Issue in Virginia

Crime and Courts 33 mins ago

Attorneys to Focus on Psychologist in Newspaper Attack Case

However, the extension of the tax was widely opposed by Maryland business groups.

Del. Eric Luedtke sponsored the bill. He says a House subcommittee has advanced a smaller package of revenue measures for the education proposal, which would be phased in over 10 years.

The Montgomery County Democrat says on Twitter that officials will have more work to do in the future to fund later years in the education measure.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandSales Tax
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us