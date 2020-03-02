Maryland Lawmaker Jay Walker Accused of Driving Drunk

Maryland State Delegate Jay Walker was arrested Sunday in Charles County after police say he drove under the influence of alcohol.

The Democrat, who represents District 26 in Prince George's County, was stopped at about 12:50 a.m. at the Tinder Box cigar lounge in Waldorf, court documents say.

Walker, 48, was driving his official vehicle, the documents say. Information on his blood alcohol level was not immediately released.

The delegate's office did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Walker was released and is due in court next month.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.