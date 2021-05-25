Maryland Holding 1st Lottery Drawing in Vaccine Promotion

Maryland is holding the first of its $40,000 lottery drawings for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The drawing Tuesday is the first of 40 consecutive days of drawings for a $40,000 prize. On July 4, a final drawing will be for a $400,000 prize.

The total prize pool is $2 million to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The drawings will be conducted using a computer program that randomly selects a number from within the range of numbers provided to the lottery by Maryland's health department.

To be eligible, a participant must be a resident who is 18 and over who has been vaccinated in Maryland.

Several other states also are holding lottery promotions to encourage people to get vaccinated, including New York, Ohio and Oregon. The Kentucky Lottery gave out coupons for a free lottery ticket to adults who received a shot at Kroger or Walmart.