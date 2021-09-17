Maryland Flies Flags Half-Staff to Mark 10K Deaths From COVID-19

Gov. Larry Hogan directed flags in Maryland to fly at half-staff on Thursday in remembrance of more than 10,000 state residents who have died from COVID-19.

The state reported Thursday morning that 21 more Maryland residents have died from COVID-19. That brought the total number of confirmed deaths to 10,011 over the last 19 months.

Hogan said in a statement that more people are getting vaccinated each day, but that the virus remains a significant threat to the vulnerable.

The state reported that there have been 1,330 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period. That brings the total number of cases reported in the state to 515,259 since the pandemic began. The state also reported that there are 804 people hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of 15 from a day earlier.