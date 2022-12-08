Maryland Firefighter Among 2 Killed in Pennsylvania Blaze, Body Found Outside: Officials

A Maryland firefighter was among two first responders killed Wednesday while battling a house fire in Pennsylvania where a body was found, police and the Frederick County Firefighter's Union said.

The slain firefighters were identified as members of the New Tripoli Fire Company, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said. Officials say they became trapped inside the home. Firefighters pulled them out, but both later died.

The body of another person was discovered outside the house on the property, which sits on a large plot of land in West Penn Township near Tamaqua in Schuylkill County.

Pennsylvania State Police say two people who lived in the home got out safely.

“We have a body in the back, and that's all still part of this whole investigation,” Boem said.

West Penn Township Police Chief James Bonner said two people — “an uncle and nephew” — lived in the three-story single-family home and were able to escape the fire. He said two other firefighters were treated for injuries.

They said more than 100 firefighters and officers responded shortly before 4 p.m. Bonner called it an active crime scene, with Pennsylvania State Police and the federal bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms assisting the investigation.

Zachary Paris joined the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Service in February. He was also a volunteer firefighter in Pennsylvania. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters, the Frederick County Firefighter's Union said.

