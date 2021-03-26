Maryland

Maryland Extends Health Insurance Enrollment Period

Uninsured state residents will have the chance to enroll in health coverage until Aug. 15.

By Associated Press

Maryland County Hosts Community Clinic For COVID-19 Vaccinations
Getty Images

Maryland is extending the state's health insurance special enrollment period until the middle of August.

Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange announced Friday that uninsured state residents will have the chance to enroll in health coverage until Aug. 15.

This deadline aligns with the federal special enrollment period extension announced by President Joe Biden for those 35 states that use HealthCare.gov, the federally-run health insurance marketplace.

Hogan says his administration remains committed to ensuring Marylanders have access to the resources they need to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state says 144,000 people have enrolled in the coronavirus special enrollment period since its beginning last March. The number includes both private health plans and Medicaid.

