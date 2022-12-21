Maryland Charity Pleads for Last-Minute Donations to Get Christmas Presents for 480 Kids

With Christmas just days away, a Maryland charity is making a public push for last-minute donations.

The non-profit Unity Services is working with three Maryland churches to give gifts to 300 local families this holiday season, but due to a shortage with their distributor, they didn't receive any items for kids ages 8 to 15 years old.

That means about 480 kids won’t have anything to open on the 25th.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Appollonia Perez, the executive director of Unity Services, said. “Our main distributor for Toys for Tots, who donates, had a shortage in toys this year, and unfortunately, could not be able to supply a certain age group.”

Now the organization is making a public plea for donations. They say anything helps.

“I’ll be like a Christmas miracle to them,” volunteer Elisbeth Pineda said.

Now they're crossing their fingers and hoping the community comes through.

Unity Services will be collecting donations Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Iglesia de Cristo Emmanuel in Gaithersburg. They also have an after-hours drop-off location.

For more information, please visit Unity Services’ website: https://www.Unitycommunitycares.org/