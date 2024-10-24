Marine Corps Marathon 2024: A full guide for runners and supporters

Marine Corps Marathon weekend is almost here. The 26.2-mile race is hailed as "The People's Marathon," honoring all those who fight and represent our country, during one of the largest marathons in the world through Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

With 49 years of experience under their belt, organizers are taking this event to the next level. Runners will have two beautiful memorials added to their path.

In addition to the key event, the weekend also features multiple races, events and festivities for all ages. Whether you're joining in a race or go to cheer on the participants, read on for everything you need to know.

MCM Weekend 2024 Races

Saturday, Oct. 26:

MCM Kids Run: This one-mile fun run will be held Saturday for kids ages 5-12. Families have eight start time options between 9:20 and 11:40 a.m. This event also features family-friendly games, entertainment and mascots. Registration is $15.

Sunday, Oct. 27:

MCM 50K: This ultramarathon begins at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday and runs the entire MCM course, with a 4.87-mile diversion at mile 4.5. It's "the largest ultramarathon in the country and the only one held entirely in an urban setting," planners say.

MCM 10K: This 6.2-mile journey kicks off at 7:50 a.m. on Sunday at the National Mall. Participants must be 10 years old or older.

MCM Wheels: This event begins at 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 along Route 110 in Arlington, Virginia.

MCM Duos: This event starts at 7:52 a.m. along Route 110 in Arlington.

This event starts at along Route 110 in Arlington. Marine Corps Marathon: The sound of the Howitzer will kick off the main run at 7:55 a.m. Runners will travel through a historic and scenic course ending at the Marine Corps War Memorial Circle.

See the complete schedule for the entire MCM 2024 weekend here.

Non-running events on MCM Weekend 2024:

Friday, Oct. 25:

The MCM Health and Fitness Expo will be held both Friday and Saturday at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, where runners can pick up their race packets. You can also sample yummy nutritious food, test drive new technology, work out with the latest exercise gear and explore post-running recovery products. Friday's hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

The MCM Hall of Fame Dinner on Friday will be held at 6 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Washington D.C.-Crystal City in Arlington. This event will honor the newest inductees into the MCM Hall of Fame.

Saturday, Oct. 26:

The MCM Health and Fitness Expo will be held both Friday and Saturday. (See above for details.) Saturday's hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

A Mission Ready Lunch ($65) will offer families and participants a delicious and full meal to fuel up at the Maryland Ballroom at Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland, on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A Marine Corps veteran trains for her 10th marathon while giving back to the community. News4's Aimee Cho spoke with her.

Sunday, Oct. 27:

Celebrate at The Finish Festival, a short walk from the MCM finish line at the Marine Corps War Memorial in the Rosslyn area of Arlington. The celebration from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will feature food, beer, music and post-race services, plus live music at the Arlington stage. You can visit booths and find giveaways along N. Meade and N. Lynn streets, Fort Myer and Fairfax drives and Wilson Boulevard.

What’s the course map for the 2024 Marine Corps Marathon?

The marathon takes runners from near the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia; into Washington, D.C. to travel along the National Mall and past the monuments. Then, participants will head back across the Potomac River to end at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Rosslyn.

See other maps for MCM weekend here.

How to get around during MCM weekend via Metro, free shuttles or car

Getting to the Marine Corps Marathon starting line:

The starting line will be 300 meters closer to Runners Village this year, located at the Pentagon’s North Parking lot.

Metro will start running at 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 (except for the Arlington Cemetery station, which doesn't open until 8:30 a.m.).

The Pentagon Metro station (Blue and Yellow lines) is the closest option to Runners Village.

However, if you're worried about crowding at there, you can also get off at Crystal City or Pentagon City (both stations are on the Blue and Yellow lines in Arlington) and walk a short distance to the MCM's free shuttle. The shuttles will follow a route from 23rd Street and Crystal Drive in Crystal City to Runners Village in the Pentagon North Parking lot from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Getting to the expo at Gaylord National:

Take Metro to Eisenhower Avenue (Yellow Line) and hop on the free shuttle to National Harbor. Shuttles will run on Friday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can also take the NH1 or NH2 Metrobus routes. These buses run from King Street in Alexandria, Virginia, to St. George Boulevard at Waterfront Street in National Harbor, Maryland.

Traveling by car:

Planners are encouraging runners arriving by vehicle to use MCM shuttle services or the Kiss and Run drop-off location near the Fashion Centre mall in Pentagon City.

For drop-offs and rideshares, there are three designated drop-off and pickup spots:

Morning events: 1100-1200 block of S. Hayes Street, Pentagon City area (Arlington)

Afternoon events: 1900 block of N. Lynn Street, Rosslyn area (Arlington)

Finish Festival: 1900 block of N. Lynn Street, Rosslyn area (Arlington)

Getting to the MCM 10K:

MCM organizers recommend taking Metro to Archives–Navy Memorial Penn Quarter (Yellow and Green lines). Other options are L'Enfant Plaza (Yellow, Green, Blue and Orange lines) or the Smithsonian station (Blue and Orange lines).

Getting to the MCM Kids Run:

Take Metro to the Pentagon station (Blue and Yellow lines); then take the free shuttle to the start line.

Getting to the Finish Festival:

Anyone attending the festival is encouraged to take Metro to the Rosslyn station (Blue, Orange and Silver lines) or walk to the finish line at the Marine Corps Memorial.

Where to watch Marine Corps Marathon runners:

Looking to celebrate your friends and family? Bring some signs to the locations along the race course, where spectators can see their runners, in both Arlington and D.C.

Best spots for spectators (and how to get to them):

If you want to see the opening ceremonies at the MCM Start Line on Route 110 in Arlington: Take Metro to Rosslyn (Orange, Blue, Silver lines) or the Pentagon station (Blue and Yellow lines).

Miles 10 and 16: After the start, you can walk across the Arlington Memorial Bridge to the Lincoln Memorial in D.C. to see see runners at mile 10 and later at mile 16.

Miles 17-19: To see runners at miles 17-19, head east from the Lincoln Memorial along Independence Avenue, past the Washington Monument on the National Mall.

Finish line: To get to the finish line, take Metro to the Rosslyn station (if you're coming from the National Mall, get on at the Smithsonian station). Or, you can ride the MCM shuttle from 23rd Street in Crystal City. At the finish line, bleacher seating is available to watch runners make their final ascent and push to the end.

Another option: The Arlington Cemetery Metro station (Blue Line) opens on event morning at 8:30 a.m. and is a short walk to mile 25 of the MCM course, mile 5 of the MCM10K course and the finish line.

Spectators should remember to never cross the course and to avoid closed areas.

Finding "your" runner:

Want to track your runner? The MCM app and website offer real-time tracking. Virtual status reports will provide updates for one or more runners from various locations and the finish line.

After the race, plan to reunite with runners in the family linkup area at the Finish Festival in Rosslyn.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images From 2023: Runners make their way around Peace Circle near the U.S. Capitol during the Marine Corps Marathon.

What’s the weather forecast for the Marine Corps Marathon?

Perfect running weather is expected in the D.C. area with temps in the 60s. Runners and sideline watchers should expect a chilly Sunday morning with temperatures in the 40s, Storm Team4 said.

Runners: Remember to stay hydrated in these upcoming days.

Download the NBC Washington app and stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.

What else should MCM runners know?

You can find an interactive version of the course map; pacing requirements; water, food and aid locations; entertainment stations and lodging information online here.

Marine Corps Marathon road closures

Plan accordingly to get to the event. Many road closures will be taking place early morning until late night Sunday, as well as at least one closure Saturday as well. See all road closures here.