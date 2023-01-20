Thousands of people will converge on Washington, D.C., Friday for the annual March For Life, the biggest anti-abortion rights rally in the country.

It’s the first March for Life demonstration since the Supreme Court in June overturned the Roe vs. Wade decision that created a legal right to an abortion in the United States.

Protesters will march on the U.S. Capitol in 2023. In the past, the demonstration has convened outside the Supreme Court.

The new route is meant to mark the anti-abortion rights movement’s legal victory and “maintain a presence in Washington,” March for Life said.

March for Life Road Closures 2023

Here’s what D.C. police say about road closures:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 2nd Street, NE

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

12th Street Tunnel

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street Tunnel

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 7th Street, SW to 2nd Street, SE

Pennsylvania Avenue from 2nd Street, SE to 4th Street, SE

Capitol Police listed the following impacts to traffic around the U.S. Capitol Complex:

The USCP will temporarily close the following roads between approximately 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20:

East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street

Maryland Avenue between Constitution Avenue, NE, and First Street, NE

Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW

The USCP will temporarily close the following roads between approximately 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20:

Independence Avenue between Third Street, SW, and Second Street, SE

Second Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and Third Street

Metrobus Impacts

Metrobus said these routes will be impacted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 3F, 32, 33, 36, 52, 59, 70, 74, 79, S2, P6.

