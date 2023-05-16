Maryland

Man With Machete Arrested in Sex Assault, Robbery on Silver Spring Trail

Montgomery County police said the victim and a friend were having lunch when the man attacked on the Northwest Branch Trail.

By Walter Morris, News4 Reporter

NBC Washington

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man with a machete on a trail at a popular park in Silver Spring, police said. 

Montgomery County police said the victim and a friend were having lunch when the man attacked on the Northwest Branch Trail, off of Columbia Pike near Burnt Mills East Park, before 3 p.m.

Authorities said the man robbed them and demanded sex, assaulting one of the women before running away.

Police were able to catch the suspect not long after, but his name was not immediately provided. 

News4 is working to learn what charges he will face.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

MarylandMontgomery CountySilver Spring
