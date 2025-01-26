Man with Alzheimer's disease missing from Waldorf, Maryland

Police are searching for an 86-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease from Waldorf, Maryland.

Richard Wilson Jr. was reported missing Saturday evening by his family when they found he was not home in the Constitution Hills area off McDaniel Road in Waldorf.

Wilson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds, police said, and he may be wearing clothing similar to a photo released by the Charles County Sheriff's Office: blue jeans, a blue hat and a tan winter coat.

Update 1/26/25 9:40am: Mr. Wilson has still not been located . He may be in the Fort Washington area. Residents are asked to review their camera footage and contact authorities with any available information. https://t.co/COXrhNURnj — Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) January 26, 2025

Police also said that he could have a cell phone with him but not be able to use it.

Wilson is believed to have left the home before 4 p.m. Saturday. He could be near the Fort Washington area in Maryland, police said, or even in the Prince George’s County or Fairfax County areas.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to look at any camera footage they may have and check the areas surrounding their home. Anyone who thinks they may have seen Wilson is being asked to call Charles County police at 301-932-2222 or their local police department.