A man and a teen boy were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in Columbia Heights, police say.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Girard Street NW at about 3:30 p.m., police said. The man's and teen's wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the man or teen were the intended targets of the shooting, which occurred outdoors.

Information on a suspect was not immediately released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.