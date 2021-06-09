Man Suffers Serious Injuries After Clinging to SUV Stolen by Carjackers

A man was seriously injured Wednesday after two carjackers attempted to take his SUV in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Around 3:45 p.m., police said two men attempted to carjack a black Lexus SUV from the back of a house, near a garage, at The Glen at Hidden Creek community in Gaithersburg.

The owner of the vehicle held on to the hood for about 100 yards before he fell off and suffered serious injuries. The carjackers then drove off.

“It’s terrible. It’s horrible,” the man’s neighbor, Michelle Lin, said.

A nearby home surveillance camera captured a second of the SUV, which was later found in D.C.

One suspect was driving a late model gold Chevrolet Malibu.

The carjacking is similar to one reported near Georgetown three years ago. The victim held on to the hood and shot cellphone video of the carjacker before they fell off.

Police warned that taking similar action is too dangerous.

“I would suggest that they do not do that. What I’ve been saying is just please, let them take the vehicle. It’s not worth it. Your life is more valuable than the vehicle is,” Shiera Goff, the Montgomery County Police spokesperson, said.