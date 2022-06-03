Metro

Man Stabbed on Metrobus in Northwest DC

The stabbing occurred on the 33 route at Wisconsin Avenue and Newark Street, Metro said

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter and NBC Washington Staff

A man is seriously hurt after being stabbed on board a Metrobus on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C., officials say. The search for the attacker is ongoing.

The stabbing occurred on the 33 route at Wisconsin Avenue and Newark Street at about 3:20 p.m. Friday, Metro said. An ambulance could be seen.

"The investigation is ongoing to identify the suspect and motive in the assault," Metro said in a brief statement.

No description of the suspect was immediately released.

A woman who said she got off the same bus a few stops earlier said a man onboard had behaved erratically and had spoken about committing acts of violence. 

"He was a middle-aged guy ranting, and everybody thought he was just off,” she said.

The attacker got off the bus after the stabbing, witnesses said.

Wisconsin Avenue was partially closed during the investigation.

