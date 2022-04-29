Man Stabbed, Killed Near Metrobus in Oxon Hill: Police

A man died and another is in custody after a stabbing near a Metrobus Friday in Oxon Hill, Maryland, police said.
Metro Transit Police initially said they responded to a report of a stabbing aboard a bus on the P12 route in the area of Southview Ct. and Southview Dr., near the DC – Prince George’s County line.
Authorities later clarified the stabbing occurred on a sidewalk and not inside the vehicle. The scene is located right across an apartment complex, News4's Cory Smith reported.
At about 2:45 p.m., officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds and pronounced him dead.
Police arrested a person of interest, who was then taken to a hospital with injuries, authorities said.
Prince George’s County Police are currently investigating the incident. No other injuries were reported.
Further details on the circumstances around the stabbing were not immediately available.
Local
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS
Stay with NBCWashington.com on this developing story.