Man Stabbed in Anne Arundel County Hotel After Intervening in Assault

A Georgia man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he stabbed a man who intervened in an assault at a Maryland hotel.

Officers were called to the Extended Stay in Glen Burnie early Saturday for a report of an assault, Anne Arundel County police said in a news release Monday.

A 48-year-old man intervened in an assault and separated the two parties, but as he walked away, police said he was approached from behind by Michael Byron, 25, of Gainesville, Georgia, who had been involved in the assault.

As the man turned around, Byron stabbed him with a knife, police said. The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries to his torso.

Officers found Byron in a vehicle parked at a nearby Walmart but he fled. Officers pursued him until the vehicle was disabled on Interstate 95 north of Baltimore and he was arrested, police said.

Byron is charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, assault and other offences and is being held without bail, according to online court records. Records show Byron is being represented by the public defender's office, but don't list a specific attorney assigned to his case.