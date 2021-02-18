Man Shot to Death Inside Georgetown Home

A man was shot and killed inside a Georgetown home Thursday afternoon.

Gunshots at about 3 p.m. drew the attention of residents in the 1000 block of Thomas Jefferson Street NW just a half block from busy M Street. Several called 911.

Officers found a man who’d been shot. He was rushed to a hospital by ambulance but did not survive.

About an hour after the shooting, D.C. police tweeted a lookout for three men seen running from the area.

“We believe that it’s possibly a suspect still at large, but again, we think it’s a very targeted incident that occurred inside of the location,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said.

The shooting took place just across the street from the Graham Hotel, where police officers had to escort arriving guests past yellow crime scene tape.

Despite the weather, there were still people out on the street, and police want to hear from anyone who saw something suspicious.