A man was shot in Chinatown Thursday evening.

D.C. police and D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the corner of 7th and I Streets NW about 8:20 p.m.

The victim was conscious and breathing. He has been taken to a hospital.

There’s no word about any arrests.

The scene is a block north of Capital One Arena, the Gallery Place Metro station and the Chinatown arch.