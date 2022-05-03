Man Shot, Killed in Prince George's County Park Near Elementary School

A man was shot and killed Tuesday in a Prince George’s County park next to an elementary school, authorities said.
The Prince George's County division of Maryland-National Capital Park Police said the shooting occurred in the 9900 block of Rosaryville Road in Holloway Estates Park at around 8:15 p.m. The park is located next to Rosaryville Elementary School.
A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper body and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
According to a spokesperson for the police department, no witnesses or suspects were located at the scene.
More details about the shooting were not immediately provided.
