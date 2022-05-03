PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

Man Shot, Killed in Prince George's County Park Near Elementary School

According to a spokesperson for the police department, no witnesses or suspects were located at the scene.

By Briana Trujillo

Police line do not cross
Getty Images

A man was shot and killed Tuesday in a Prince George’s County park next to an elementary school, authorities said. 

The Prince George's County division of Maryland-National Capital Park Police said the shooting occurred in the 9900 block of Rosaryville Road in Holloway Estates Park at around 8:15 p.m. The park is located next to Rosaryville Elementary School. 

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper body and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.  

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, no witnesses or suspects were located at the scene.

More details about the shooting were not immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTYMaryland-National Capital Park Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us