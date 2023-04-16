Man Shot at Apartment Complex Fitness Center Near George Washington University

A man was shot at a fitness center in an apartment complex home to many George Washington University students in Northwest D.C. on Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. at the Columbia Plaza Apartments in the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue NW in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood, a few blocks from George Washington University.

Minutes later, an alert was sent out to residents of the apartment complex, warning them about the gunfire and asking them to stay indoors.

“I have friends in this building, friends down the road. They’re a little shooken up. Some of them were locking doors in the campus itself,” resident Mitchell Lewis said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing.

D.C. police blocked off the entrance to the fitness center. They are still looking for the man who opened fire and took off. It is unknown what led to the shooting.

Though the apartment building is not on-campus housing, many residents, like Lewis, are students.

“Right when I was walking up down the street here, I saw all the police, the fire trucks and ambulances. They all just kind of converged right when I was walking up. [I] was sort of confused [about] what to do. And pretty much within a minute, I saw them take the guy out on a stretcher into the ambulance, and they took him right away,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.