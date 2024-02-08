Man possibly posing as rideshare driver charged in New Year's Day sex assault in DC

Police are concerned that there may be more victims after they arrested a man who was allegedly posing as a rideshare driver when he picked up a woman, drove her to a park and sexually assaulted her, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

The suspect, 39-year-old Mohannad Yousef Abura, is accused of going on the attack on New Year’s Day. He faces charges for rape and abduction after he allegedly picked up a woman near Dupont Circle on Jan. 1.

“The victim walked outside. She was picked up by this man who said he could give her a lift home. He did not do that; he drove her to a park and he sexually assaulted her,” Lt. James Curry, of Fairfax County police, said. “There could be additional victims out there.”

Detectives are trying to spread the word about the suspect and the car he was driving, a blue Volkswagen Jetta.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“We don’t know if he was exactly posing as a rideshare driver, but through their investigation there’s definitely some concern that there could be additional victims,” Curry said.

Abura is currently behind bars and being held on no bond. While he waits to learn his fate, police hope someone in the area may have seen something that could crack the case.

“That’s why we’re sharing his mugshot. That’s why we’re sharing his vehicle. Even if you were approached by this man somewhere, this happened just outside of Dupont Circle,” Curry said. “If you were approached by him, recognized by him, we want to hear from you because even if there wasn’t a crime, you recognize there wasn't a crime, we want to make sure you call, give us what your encounter with him, what it was like, what occurred.”