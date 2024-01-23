Man pleads guilty to child porn charges in Virginia; Investigators say there may be more victims

A former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) attorney pleaded guilty in Virginia on Tuesday to child pornography charges involving underage girls, and investigators believe there could be more victims.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 50-year-old Mark Black was part of two online groups that convinced prepubescent girls to livestream themselves engaging in sexually explicit behavior between January 2018 and October 2021.

Federal investigators said he “covertly” recorded the livestreams and shared the video with his co-conspirators.

Black pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce child pornography, coercion and enticement.

“He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 30 and faces a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison,” a news release from the Justice Department reads.

Black lives in Arlington, Virginia, and is also the former board president of the Arlington Aquatic Club.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been victimized by Black are encouraged to contact the FBI at 202-278-2000 and ask to speak to the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.