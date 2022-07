A man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Friday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Wheeler Road at Valley Avenue about 3 p.m.

A man was found injured and not breathing there. He has been pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.