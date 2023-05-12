Maryland

Man Killed in Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer in Prince George's

Part of Oxon Hill Road has been shut down in both directions for hours as police investigate

By Gina Cook

Prince George's County Police Department

A driver died early Friday morning after his car and a tractor-trailer crashed on Oxon Hill Road in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say.

The crash happened in the 6300 block of Oxon Hill Road just before 4 a.m., police said on Twitter.

Medics took the driver of the car to a hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

Police have shut down Oxon Hill Road in the area of the crash in both directions as they investigate the crash.

