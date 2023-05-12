Man Killed in Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer in Prince George's

A driver died early Friday morning after his car and a tractor-trailer crashed on Oxon Hill Road in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say.

The crash happened in the 6300 block of Oxon Hill Road just before 4 a.m., police said on Twitter.

FATAL COLLISION: Officers responded to the 6300 block of Oxon Hill Rd around 3:50 am for a crash involving a tractor trailer and a vehicle. The driver of the car, an adult male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening-injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later. pic.twitter.com/sRPN6rHpR1 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 12, 2023

Medics took the driver of the car to a hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

Police have shut down Oxon Hill Road in the area of the crash in both directions as they investigate the crash.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.