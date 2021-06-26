Montgomery County

Man Critically Hurt in Crash After Fleeing Traffic Stop in Rockville, Police Say

Southbound Rockville Pike/355 at Congressional Lane is closed for the investigation

By Sophia Barnes

Correction (Saturday, June 26 at 10:28 a.m.): Montgomery County police now say the man involved in the crash did not die, but is alive and in critical condition.

A man crashed, was thrown from a car and critically after taking off from a traffic stop in Rockville, Maryland, Montgomery County police said.

A Montgomery County Police officer saw a vehicle stopped along Rockville Pike about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the man drove away fast, police said.

The officer lost sight of the driver, then found the vehicle crashed near the corner of Rockville Pike and Monroe Place/Church Street, police said.

The driver had been thrown from the vehicle and was taken to a trauma center in critical condition, police said.

The man remains in the hospital, police said. A Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson initially told News4 that the man had died.

No information has been released about his identity.

The man was the only person in the car, according to police.

The southbound lane of Rockville Pike/355 at Congressional Lane is closed while police investigate. Only northbound lane is open.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story

