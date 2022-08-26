Washington DC

Man Killed, 2 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC's Chinatown: Police

Police were investigating a fatal shooting at 7th and I streets NW when they heard gunfire one block away near a Metro station and Capital One Arena

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter and Sophia Barnes

One man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C.  and less than three hours later two people were injured in a separate shooting just one block south, police say.

Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near 7th and I Streets and began to search the area, D.C. police said.

A man who had been shot multiple times was found nearby. He was sent to a hospital and died, police said. His name was not immediately released.

Police say officers were still investigating the fatal shooting about 10:40 p.m. when they heard more gunfire at 7th and H Street NW, near a Gallery Place Metro station entrance, the Chinatown Arch and Capital One Arena.

A woman was found shot in her abdomen. She was taken to a hospital, police said.

A man later walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm, police said.

Both are expected to survive, according to police.

It’s unclear if the two shootings are related, police said.

The outbreak of violence in the Northwest D.C. neighborhood came one day after 12 people were shot, three fatally, in at least four separate incidents across the District. Two of those shootings happened just blocks apart.

