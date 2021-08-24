Man in Custody After 2 Women Killed at Fairfax County Home

A man is in police custody days after two women were found killed inside a home in Burke, Virginia, police say.

Fairfax County police will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. with more information. You can watch in the video player above.

Someone related to the victims called police about 8 a.m. Friday to check on their welfare, Fairfax County police said. A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told News4 there was trauma to the bodies.

Officers found the two women dead inside the home in the 6000 block of Eagle Landing Road. Police said the women had been dead for some time, but it's unclear exactly how long.

“There was no evidence of forced entry. We do not believe that this is a random act of violence, but … still very early stages figure out exactly what took place," Lt. Daniel Spital said.

Detectives are investigating the killings as a potential double murder, police said. They believe the victims may have known the suspect, according to police.

Neighbors told News4 the woman who lived in the house worked for or used to work for the IRS. No one could remember the last time they saw her.

“She lived by herself for the longest time and then I think it was her daughter who came to live with her,” neighbor John Rankin said.

Police have not identified the victims or said how they were killed.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.