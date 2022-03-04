Man Holding Infant Fatally Shot in Northeast DC: Police

A man carrying an infant and holding the hand of a second child was shot and killed Friday morning in Northeast D.C., police say.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of 18th Street NE at about 8:30 a.m., police said. The location is north of New York Avenue.

The victim was holding the infant in a carrier and grasping the hand of a 5-year-old boy, Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict told reporters. He was shot at close range, and the children were uninjured.

“It appears he was targeted by this shooter. This individual walked up, shot him with the children right there,” Benedict said, according to preliminary information.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Information was not immediately released on whether the man was the children's father.

Police are seeking the shooter, and a homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Tips may be made anonymously.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.