Man Dies, Two Injured in Fiery Rollover Crash on Route 50

One man died and two others suffered serious injuries in a fiery rollover crash on Route 50 near Annapolis, Maryland, Tuesday night.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said they responded to a single vehicle off the roadway on Route 50 eastbound near the ramp to Interstate 97.
One of the victims was flown to a shock trauma center and another was transported by U.S. Park Police to the hospital. Both suffered “serious, possibly life threatening injuries,” the department said. A third was confirmed dead at the scene.
Route 50 reopened around 10:30 p.m. after being closed in both directions.
Maryland State Police and the Anne Arundel County Police Department are conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.