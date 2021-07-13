Man Dies, Two Injured in Fiery Rollover Crash on Route 50

One man died and two others suffered serious injuries in a fiery rollover crash on Route 50 near Annapolis, Maryland, Tuesday night.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said they responded to a single vehicle off the roadway on Route 50 eastbound near the ramp to Interstate 97.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One of the victims was flown to a shock trauma center and another was transported by U.S. Park Police to the hospital. Both suffered “serious, possibly life threatening injuries,” the department said. A third was confirmed dead at the scene.

Route 50 reopened around 10:30 p.m. after being closed in both directions.

Maryland State Police and the Anne Arundel County Police Department are conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.