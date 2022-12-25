Man Dies Falling Through Pond on Christmas Eve in Prince William County

A man is dead after falling through an icy pond on Christmas Eve in Prince William County, authorities say.

Rescue personnel responded to a water rescue in the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in the Piedmont neighborhood of Haymarket, Virginia, at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Prince William County police spokesperson.

Officers found a man had fallen through an iced-over pond located at the Piedmont Club Golf Course.

Firefighters pulled the man from the pond. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The 19-year-old man’s identity was not immediately released.

Additional adults had non-life-threatening exposure injuries from the incident. Police said they were likely people who tried to help the man.

A video of the scene shared with News4 by Twitter user @KenKocher showed there was a heavy first responder presence in the wooded golf course and surrounding neighborhood. People from nearby houses were also standing on their lawns looking to see what was going on.

Following the incident, Prince William County police issued a warning to stay off the ice in the area.

They also shared the following ice water safety tips for when someone falls through ice:

Call 911 immediately.

Do not go onto the ice to rescue them.

Safely reach out to the victim by providing them something that will help them stay afloat.

“Ice recreation is best sought on skating rinks, pavilions, or other locations specifically designed for that purpose, and not the dangerous, naturally occurring ice that forms on area waters,” Prince William County Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Keen said in a release.

Police are investigating why the man went onto the ice.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.