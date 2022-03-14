Washington channel

Man Dies After Jumping Into Washington Channel: Authorities

The fire department worked with D.C. police to rescue the man and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries before he died.

By Briana Trujillo

D.C. Fire and EMS

A man has died after jumping into the Washington Channel Monday in Southwest D.C., police said. 

Paramedics responded at around 6:15 p.m. to a report of a person under the influence at 4th and N streets SW, D.C. Fire and EMS said. 

A spokesperson for the department said that when first responders arrived, the man was acting erratically and they made a distress call.

While attempting to assist the man, he ran to a pier in the 500 block of Water Street SW and jumped into the water, the spokesperson said. 

The fire department worked with D.C. police to rescue the man and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He later died, police said. His name and more information about his death were not provided.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

The News4 Rundown 4 hours ago

Police Seek Killer Targeting Homeless Men: The News4 Rundown

thomas jefferson high school for science and technology 3 hours ago

Fairfax County School Board to Appeal Ruling Against New Thomas Jefferson High Admissions Policy

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Washington channel
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us