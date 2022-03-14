Man Dies After Jumping Into Washington Channel: Authorities

A man has died after jumping into the Washington Channel Monday in Southwest D.C., police said.

Paramedics responded at around 6:15 p.m. to a report of a person under the influence at 4th and N streets SW, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

A spokesperson for the department said that when first responders arrived, the man was acting erratically and they made a distress call.

Water rescue 300 block Maine Ave SW. Adult male went under water vicinity of Titanic Memorial. #DCsBravest & @DCPoliceDept Harbor Unit have located the victim who is being transported to the Fire/Police pier in critical life threatening condition. pic.twitter.com/dr6DiraFKD — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 14, 2022

While attempting to assist the man, he ran to a pier in the 500 block of Water Street SW and jumped into the water, the spokesperson said.

The fire department worked with D.C. police to rescue the man and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He later died, police said. His name and more information about his death were not provided.

