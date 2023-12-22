Washington DC

Man dies after car plunges into Potomac River near Memorial Bridge

The man has not been identified, and officials are still working out what happened that the car ended up in the river

By Maggie More and Michael Pegram

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man died early Friday morning after DC Fire and EMS pulled him out of a car that plunged into the Potomac River.

U.S. Park Police responded to a call about a car that went into the river near the Memorial Bridge just after midnight. When officers arrived, a car was found in the Potomac with one person inside.

The man was pulled from the car, and transported to a hospital, where he later died.

D.C. Police and DC Fire and EMS were also at the scene, which cleared around 5 a.m.

The man has not been identified, and officials are still working out what happened that the car ended up in the river.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCPotomac RiverDC Fire and EMSMemorial Bridge
