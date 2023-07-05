Man drowns in Potomac while fishing near Harpers Ferry

A Maryland man drowned in the Potomac River on July 4 after he tried to cross through the water while fishing near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, authorities say.

Daniel Aldazabal Cucho, of Germantown, died, Maryland Natural Resources Police said. He was 44.

Aldazabal Cucho was fishing on the Maryland side of the river near C&O Canal Lock 33 when he and two other people tried to cross through the water onto an island of rocks, police said.

“Shortly after entering the river, Aldazabal Cucho began to yell for help and slipped beneath the water,” the department said in a statement.

The two people with him tried to save him but could not.

Maryland Natural Resources Police officers responded at about 5 p.m. A dive team from the department plus crews on a Washington County Fire Department boat and Jefferson County Fire Department boat found Aldazabal Cucho more than two hours later, at about 7:10 p.m.

Members of the Washington County Fire Department tried to save Aldazabal Cucho’s life, but he was pronounced dead.

Even seemingly placid water can have dangerous currents, public safety officials warn.

