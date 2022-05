A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle overnight in D.C., police said.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. Monday to the pedestrian-involved crash at Florida Avenue NW and N. Capitol Street. The victim died from his injuries.

More information about the victim and the crash were not immediately available.

Florida Avenue remained closed between North Capitol Street and Q Street NW as of 6 a.m. Monday.

Police said the driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene.