Man Dead After Fairfax County Police Shooting, Richmond Highway Partially Shut Down

A man died after he was shot by police in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County on Thursday afternoon, police say. A portion of Richmond Highway is shut down.

Officers shot the man in a parking lot in the 6300 block of Richmond Highway, just south of the Capital Beltway and the City of Alexandria, police said after 4 p.m. An officer had struggled with the man.

Chopper4 footage shows a number of officers and emergency vehicles near a McDonald's and a gas station.

“Officers discharged their firearms during the struggle. The suspect was declared deceased at the scene,” police said in a brief statement.

The man's name was not immediately released.

One officer was injured and was taken to a hospital. That officer was not shot, police said.

No information was immediately released on the cause of the initial struggle or why police opened fire.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

Several blocks of Richmond Highway are shut down during the evening rush hour.

