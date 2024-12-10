Man dead after crash shuts down parts of Southern Avenue in Southeast DC

A man is dead after a crash in the area of Southern Avenue and Reed Terrace in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday morning, according to D.C. police.

At 4:30 a.m., police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a crash near Southern Avenue and Reed Terrace. Crews extricated two people from a vehicle on the scene, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

A man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. D.C. police also said that a stolen vehicle was involved in the crash and a weapon was found at the scene.

The 4600-5000 blocks of Southern Avenue between Bowen Road and Benning Road are closed for the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.