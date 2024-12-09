Man ‘born and raised in Maryland' arrested in NYC CEO killing

A 26-year-old Maryland native is being questioned as a person of interest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the executive gunned down on video last week on a busy New York City sidewalk.

Luigi Mangione was “born and raised in Maryland,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said at a news conference Monday. He was being held near Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a McDonald’s employee thought he looked suspicious and called police. Police said they found him with a ghost gun, a silencer, a fake ID and a document that speaks to a possible motive.

Mangione’s family has deep ties to Baltimore County. His family owns Hayfields Country Club in Hunt Valley and Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, NBC News confirmed.

Mangione graduated in 2016 from the Gilman School, an elite all-boys high school in Baltimore. He was valedictorian, WBAL reported.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

“This is deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation. Our hearts go out to everyone affected,” the head of school said in a letter to families.

Mangione is a cousin of Maryland Del. Nino Mangione, who represents portions of Baltimore County, his office confirmed to WBAL.

He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, WBAL reported. He was a member of the fraternity Phi Kappa Psi from 2017 to 2020, the group confirmed.

Mangione’s grandparents were donors to Loyola University Maryland, in Baltimore, and the school’s fitness and aquatic center bears the family’s name.

He was last known to live in Honolulu and also had ties to San Francisco, police said.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.