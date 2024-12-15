Man charged after stabbing woman and toddler in Pentagon City

An Arlington, Virginia man is facing charges after a domestic-related double stabbing in Pentagon City on Saturday night, police say.

Leonardo Reyes, 23, is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Police responded to the 900 block of Army Navy Drive at 9:45 p.m. to a report of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found a woman and a female toddler suffering from wounds. They were treated on the scene, according to police.

Both the woman and toddler had serious injuries from the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital, according to police. The woman is in critical but stable condition. The toddler is in stable condition.

A second child was at the scene but was not injured, according to police.

A preliminary investigation found that the woman was walking on the sidewalk outside of a business while holding the toddler when Reyes approached them. Reyes then assaulted the victims with a knife before fleeing the scene on foot, according to the investigation.

Reyes was later found in a parked vehicle inside of a parking garage, according to the investigation.

Reyes is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, contributing to the delinquency of a child and child abuse.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.